Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - POOL

In trading on Friday, shares of Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $346.33, changing hands as low as $344.03 per share. Pool Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of POOL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, POOL's low point in its 52 week range is $278.1004 per share, with $423.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $348.76. The POOL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
