Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PLXS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Plexus Corp. (Symbol: PLXS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $97.17, changing hands as low as $96.73 per share. Plexus Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLXS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLXS's low point in its 52 week range is $75.05 per share, with $115.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.90.

