Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PLTK

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.31, changing hands as low as $9.84 per share. Playtika Holding Corp shares are currently trading down about 11.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PLTK's low point in its 52 week range is $7.81 per share, with $12.895 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.89.
