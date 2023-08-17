Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PLD

In trading on Thursday, shares of Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $121.16, changing hands as low as $120.41 per share. Prologis Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLD's low point in its 52 week range is $98.03 per share, with $138.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.21. The PLD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.