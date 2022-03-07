Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PLAY

In trading on Monday, shares of Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.88, changing hands as low as $36.23 per share. Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc shares are currently trading off about 10.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLAY's low point in its 52 week range is $29.83 per share, with $51.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.46.

