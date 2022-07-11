Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PKI

In trading on Monday, shares of Parkland Corp (TSX: PKI.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.12, changing hands as low as $34.43 per share. Parkland Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PKI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PKI's low point in its 52 week range is $31.18 per share, with $41.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.42.

