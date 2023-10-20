Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PJT

In trading on Friday, shares of Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.62, changing hands as low as $74.47 per share. Pjt Partners Inc Class A shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PJT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PJT's low point in its 52 week range is $59.61 per share, with $86.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.59.

