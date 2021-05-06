Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PINS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.74, changing hands as low as $58.41 per share. Pinterest Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PINS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PINS's low point in its 52 week range is $15.82 per share, with $89.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.70.

