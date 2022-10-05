Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PINS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.05, changing hands as low as $23.82 per share. Pinterest Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PINS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PINS's low point in its 52 week range is $16.14 per share, with $66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.