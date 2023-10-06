Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PHG

In trading on Friday, shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (Symbol: PHG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.18, changing hands as low as $17.75 per share. Koninklijke Philips NV shares are currently trading down about 9.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PHG's low point in its 52 week range is $11.2477 per share, with $23.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.99.

