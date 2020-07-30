Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $179.41, changing hands as low as $175.02 per share. Parker Hannifin Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PH's low point in its 52 week range is $93 per share, with $215.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $176.74. The PH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

