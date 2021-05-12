Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PGX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco Preferred ETF (Symbol: PGX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.92, changing hands as low as $14.88 per share. Invesco Preferred shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PGX's low point in its 52 week range is $13.68 per share, with $15.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.88.

