Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PGTI

In trading on Friday, shares of PGT Innovations Inc (Symbol: PGTI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.79, changing hands as low as $19.46 per share. PGT Innovations Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PGTI's low point in its 52 week range is $15.42 per share, with $23.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.22.

