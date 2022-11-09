Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PGNY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Progyny Inc (Symbol: PGNY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.45, changing hands as low as $38.14 per share. Progyny Inc shares are currently trading down about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PGNY's low point in its 52 week range is $25.67 per share, with $65.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.15.

