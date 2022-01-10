Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PFXF

In trading on Monday, shares of the Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (Symbol: PFXF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.35, changing hands as low as $21.30 per share. Preferred Securities ex Financials shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFXF's low point in its 52 week range is $19.94 per share, with $21.9774 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.34.

