Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PFSI

In trading on Monday, shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.80, changing hands as low as $62.91 per share. PennyMac Financial Services Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFSI's low point in its 52 week range is $55.11 per share, with $71.5216 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.82.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.