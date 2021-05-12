Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PFFD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the PFFD ETF (Symbol: PFFD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.25, changing hands as low as $25.19 per share. PFFD shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFFD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFFD's low point in its 52 week range is $22.4853 per share, with $25.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.18.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.