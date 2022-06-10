Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PFE

In trading on Friday, shares of Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.15, changing hands as low as $50.01 per share. Pfizer Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFE's low point in its 52 week range is $38.70 per share, with $61.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.46. The PFE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

