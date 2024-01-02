Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PEGA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.33, changing hands as low as $46.12 per share. Pegasystems Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEGA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PEGA's low point in its 52 week range is $33.31 per share, with $59.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.82.

