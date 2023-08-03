Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PEB

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Symbol: PEB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.57, changing hands as low as $14.23 per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PEB's low point in its 52 week range is $12.3664 per share, with $20.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.45.
