Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PDD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Pinduoduo Inc (Symbol: PDD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $125.01, changing hands as low as $123.48 per share. Pinduoduo Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDD's low point in its 52 week range is $44.80 per share, with $212.5965 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.86.

