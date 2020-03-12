Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PDCO

In trading on Thursday, shares of Patterson Companies Inc (Symbol: PDCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.22, changing hands as low as $17.38 per share. Patterson Companies Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDCO's low point in its 52 week range is $15.73 per share, with $25.6975 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.55.

