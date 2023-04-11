Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PCVX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vaxcyte Inc (Symbol: PCVX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.17, changing hands as low as $34.30 per share. Vaxcyte Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCVX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCVX's low point in its 52 week range is $17.44 per share, with $49.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.66.

