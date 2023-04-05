Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PCOR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Procore Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCOR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.16, changing hands as low as $53.29 per share. Procore Technologies Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCOR's low point in its 52 week range is $40 per share, with $68.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.04.

