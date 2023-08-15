Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PCH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.88, changing hands as low as $47.80 per share. PotlatchDeltic Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCH's low point in its 52 week range is $39.12 per share, with $54.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.89.

