Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PCG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.13, changing hands as low as $11.08 per share. PG&E Corp shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCG's low point in its 52 week range is $3.55 per share, with $25.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.19.

