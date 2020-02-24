Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PCAR

In trading on Monday, shares of PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.84, changing hands as low as $72.36 per share. PACCAR Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCAR's low point in its 52 week range is $62.13 per share, with $83.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.83. The PCAR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.