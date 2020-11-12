Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PBR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Symbol: PBR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.34, changing hands as low as $8.23 per share. Petroleo Brasileiro SA shares are currently trading off about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBR's low point in its 52 week range is $4.01 per share, with $16.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.26.

