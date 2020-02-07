Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PBFX

In trading on Friday, shares of PBF Logistics LP (Symbol: PBFX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.86, changing hands as low as $20.79 per share. PBF Logistics LP shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBFX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBFX's low point in its 52 week range is $19.32 per share, with $23.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.81.

