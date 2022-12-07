Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PBF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.66, changing hands as low as $32.49 per share. PBF Energy Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBF's low point in its 52 week range is $10.58 per share, with $49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.05.

