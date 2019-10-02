Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PBA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.99, changing hands as low as $35.73 per share. Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBA's low point in its 52 week range is $28.30 per share, with $38.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.