Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PBA

In trading on Friday, shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.06, changing hands as low as $37.26 per share. Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are currently trading down about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PBA's low point in its 52 week range is $33.83 per share, with $43.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.48.

