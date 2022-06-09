Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PAYX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $122.72, changing hands as low as $122.58 per share. Paychex Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAYX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAYX's low point in its 52 week range is $101.73 per share, with $141.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $122.60. The PAYX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

