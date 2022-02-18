Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PAYX

In trading on Friday, shares of Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $115.61, changing hands as low as $115.30 per share. Paychex Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAYX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAYX's low point in its 52 week range is $88.685 per share, with $138.965 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.84. The PAYX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.