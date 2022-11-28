Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PAYO

In trading on Monday, shares of Payoneer Global Inc (Symbol: PAYO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.37, changing hands as low as $5.34 per share. Payoneer Global Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAYO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PAYO's low point in its 52 week range is $3.325 per share, with $8.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.37.
Also see: TBLD shares outstanding history
DBX shares outstanding history
Odyssey Marine Historical PE Ratio
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.