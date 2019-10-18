Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PAYC

In trading on Friday, shares of Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $202.27, changing hands as low as $199.10 per share. Paycom Software Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAYC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAYC's low point in its 52 week range is $107.46 per share, with $259.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $203.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.