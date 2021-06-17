Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PATK

In trading on Thursday, shares of Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.67, changing hands as low as $73.40 per share. Patrick Industries Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PATK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PATK's low point in its 52 week range is $47.735 per share, with $98.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.00.

