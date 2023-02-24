Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PARAA

In trading on Friday, shares of Paramount Global - Class A (Symbol: PARAA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.56, changing hands as low as $24.91 per share. Paramount Global - Class A shares are currently trading off about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PARAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PARAA's low point in its 52 week range is $17.75 per share, with $41.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.49.

