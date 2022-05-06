Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PANW

In trading on Friday, shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $511.99, changing hands as low as $504.22 per share. Palo Alto Networks, Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PANW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PANW's low point in its 52 week range is $322.225 per share, with $640.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $522.77.

