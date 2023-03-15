Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PAGP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (Symbol: PAGP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.20, changing hands as low as $12.07 per share. Plains GP Holdings LP shares are currently trading down about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PAGP's low point in its 52 week range is $9.385 per share, with $14.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.16.
