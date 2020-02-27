Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PAG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.36, changing hands as low as $45.43 per share. Penske Automotive Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAG's low point in its 52 week range is $41.26 per share, with $53.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.86.

