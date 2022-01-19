Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PACK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp (Symbol: PACK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.60, changing hands as low as $28.55 per share. Ranpak Holdings Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PACK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PACK's low point in its 52 week range is $15 per share, with $42.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.64.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.