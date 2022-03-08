Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PAC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B de C.V. (Symbol: PAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $123.16, changing hands as low as $119.31 per share. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B de C.V. shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAC's low point in its 52 week range is $98.64 per share, with $155.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.36.

