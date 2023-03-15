Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - PAA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.69, changing hands as low as $11.61 per share. Plains All American Pipeline LP shares are currently trading down about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PAA's low point in its 52 week range is $9.10 per share, with $13.495 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.66.
Also see: COCO Options Chain
YEXT YTD Return
SOTK Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.