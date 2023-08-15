Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OWL

News & Insights

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.38, changing hands as low as $11.32 per share. Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OWL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, OWL's low point in its 52 week range is $8.055 per share, with $14.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.35.

