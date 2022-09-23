Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OVV

In trading on Friday, shares of Ovintiv Inc (TSX: OVV.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.36, changing hands as low as $57.18 per share. Ovintiv Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OVV's low point in its 52 week range is $38.24 per share, with $79.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.07.

