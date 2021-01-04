Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ORCC

In trading on Monday, shares of Owl Rock Capital Corp (Symbol: ORCC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.34, changing hands as low as $12.28 per share. Owl Rock Capital Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ORCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ORCC's low point in its 52 week range is $8.09 per share, with $17.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.31.

