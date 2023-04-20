Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OPCH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.06, changing hands as low as $30.88 per share. Option Care Health Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OPCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OPCH's low point in its 52 week range is $25.535 per share, with $35.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.12.
