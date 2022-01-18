Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OPCH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.09, changing hands as low as $22.56 per share. Option Care Health Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OPCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OPCH's low point in its 52 week range is $16.02 per share, with $28.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.05.

