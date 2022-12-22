Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ON

In trading on Thursday, shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.22, changing hands as low as $61.76 per share. ON Semiconductor Corp shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ON's low point in its 52 week range is $44.76 per share, with $77.2812 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.43. The ON DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

